Malaysian PM Congratulates PM Shehbaz On Assuming Office

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office.

The Malaysian prime minister, in a telephonic call, expressed best wishes for him and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked his Malaysian counterpart, saying that Pakistan and Malaysia had a long-standing brotherly relationship.

Underscoring the close and cordial relations between Pakistan and Malaysia, he emphasized the importance of regular high-level exchanges to ensure a robust bilateral cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to further strengthen the existing ties between the two countries. Regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, also came under discussion.

The prime minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to visit Pakistan. While accepting the invitation, the Malaysian prime minister also invited PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit his country.

