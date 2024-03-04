Open Menu

Malaysian PM Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Monday congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the charge of his office.

The Malaysian Prime Minister expressed best wishes for him and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Quid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked him saying that Pakistan and Malaysia had a long-standing brotherly relationship.

During a telephonic conversation with his Malaysian counterpart, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan wanted to further promote trade and diplomatic ties with Malaysia.

The prime minister also invited Prime Minister of Malaysia to visit Pakistan.

