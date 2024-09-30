Open Menu

Malaysian PM Due In Islamabad On Wednesday For 3-day Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Malaysian PM due in Islamabad on Wednesday for 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Pakistan from October 2-4, on the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, according to a curtain-raiser issued by the Foreign Office.

During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz wherein the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith. This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Agriculture Visit Malaysia October From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

5 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

5 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

6 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

6 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

6 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

6 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

6 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

6 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan