Malaysian PM evinces keen interest in Pak Halal products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the 19th International Halal Showcase (MIHAS '23) in Kuala Lumpur, and evinced a keen interest in the Pakistani Halal products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the 19th International Halal Showcase (MIHAS '23) in Kuala Lumpur, and evinced a keen interest in the Pakistani Halal products.

Pakistan High Commissioner Syed Ahsan Raza Shah extended a warm welcome to the Malaysian prime minister upon his arrival at the Pakistani Pavilion, Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said on X, formerly Twitter.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim got a briefing about "Made in Pakistan" from High Commissioner Ahsan Raza Shah. He praised the high quality of Pakistan's Halal food.

A total of 42 countries, including Pakistan, are taking part in an international expo, which is scheduled to run until September 15.