Malaysian PM for exploring untapped trade potential with Pakistan

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the need to utilize the untapped potential of trade and economic collaboration with Pakistan in diverse areas including minerals, new energy resources, food, industry, and information technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the need to utilize the untapped potential of trade and economic collaboration with Pakistan in diverse areas including minerals, new energy resources, food, industry, and information technology.

The Malaysian PM, in an interview with PTV on Friday, expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Malaysia relations. "The time is ripe. I had a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pursue collaboration in all these fields.”

He said there was enormous untapped potential in trade in which bilateral collaboration could help develop the respective economies.

He specifically praised Pakistan's rich history in education, research and nuclear development, especially during 1970s.

Reflecting on Malaysia's progress in the region, particularly in the semiconductor industry and digital transformation, the prime minister said that his country was ahead in the semiconductor industry in the region from which Pakistan could also take benefit.

PM Anwar Ibrahim, expressing his personal interest in Pakistan, said, "I chose Pakistan and engaged with its prime minister closely because we both see enormous untapped potential. We can learn from each other and collaborate for mutual benefit.

To a question, he emphasized the importance of collaboration within the ASEAN region and beyond. "ASEAN is fortunate to be considered an economically vibrant region, and the potential is enormous."

However, he stressed the need to work together which was very crucial.

In addition to economic cooperation, the Malaysian prime minister commended his Pakistani counterpart's address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), particularly for his strong stance on Israel’s aggression in Palestine.

He also stressed that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was an international forum and its member countries should collaborate and take a unified stance on critical issues.

As regards the Kashmir issue, the Malaysian prime minister expressed his concern over human rights issues around the world, including in Gaza, Kashmir, and other regions.

The prime minister also paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, describing the poet-philosopher as "outstanding." He shared how Iqbal's works, including Israr-e-Khudi and Jawab-e-Shikwa, had a profound impact on him. "Iqbal's foresight, vision, and progressive thinking are still relevant today. His message, full of knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual understanding, compels us to think and prepare the next generation for the future."