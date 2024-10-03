Open Menu

Malaysian PM Given Guard Of Honour At PM House

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday was given the guard of honor here as he arrived at the Prime Minister House to meet his counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and hold the delegation-level talks.

As he arrived at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed the foreign dignitary who arrived here on a three-day state visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Malaysia were played as the foreign dignitary stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented the guard of honor which the Malaysian prime minister reviewed.

Both the prime ministers introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.

As a tradition, Prime Minister Ibrahim also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM House.

