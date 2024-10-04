Open Menu

Malaysian PM Ibrahim Concludes Three-day Visit With "productive Outcomes"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Friday departed here after completing his three-day state visit to Pakistan, which he said, held a "great personal significance."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had received Anwar Ibrahim on his arrival on Wednesday, also saw him off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, led the delegation-level talks and held "productive discussion" with President Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the visit, the Malaysian prime minister wrote on his X timeline that the "engagements with my counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, alongside discussions with industry representatives, resulted in productive outcomes encompassing a wide array of mutual interests.

He said that these interactions underscored the commitment of the highest leadership to enhance relations.

Both sides signed three MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in varying sectors. It was also agreed that Pakistan would export Halal meat worth $200 million and 100,000 tonnes of Basmati rice to Malaysia.

"Certainly, there will be increased cooperation in all areas of trade and agricultural technology including meat, rice and palm oil imports by Pakistan, and the two countries will also expand cooperation in the skilled worker sector through critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital and semiconductors," Ibrahim added.

Prime Minister Ibrahim was also conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award by President Zardari in a special investiture ceremony. He was also conferred an honorary PhD Degree by the National University of Science and Technology, where he also delivered a public lecture.

More Stories From Pakistan