Malaysian PM Ibrahim Concludes Three-day Visit With "productive Outcomes"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Friday departed here after completing his three-day state visit to Pakistan, which he said, held a "great personal significance."
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had received Anwar Ibrahim on his arrival on Wednesday, also saw him off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal cabinet members and senior officials.
During the visit, Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, led the delegation-level talks and held "productive discussion" with President Asif Ali Zardari.
Following the visit, the Malaysian prime minister wrote on his X timeline that the "engagements with my counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, alongside discussions with industry representatives, resulted in productive outcomes encompassing a wide array of mutual interests.
"
He said that these interactions underscored the commitment of the highest leadership to enhance relations.
Both sides signed three MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in varying sectors. It was also agreed that Pakistan would export Halal meat worth $200 million and 100,000 tonnes of Basmati rice to Malaysia.
"Certainly, there will be increased cooperation in all areas of trade and agricultural technology including meat, rice and palm oil imports by Pakistan, and the two countries will also expand cooperation in the skilled worker sector through critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital and semiconductors," Ibrahim added.
Prime Minister Ibrahim was also conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award by President Zardari in a special investiture ceremony. He was also conferred an honorary PhD Degree by the National University of Science and Technology, where he also delivered a public lecture.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur IBA University hosts sports fest16 minutes ago
-
Section 144, peaceful assembly act enforced in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
579 POs nabbed in September46 minutes ago
-
130 new dengue cases reported in Punjab as virus spread intensifies56 minutes ago
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP1 hour ago
-
Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans1 hour ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day1 hour ago
-
Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts1 hour ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material1 hour ago
-
Student gunned down1 hour ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities1 hour ago