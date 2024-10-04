Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s Three-day Official Visit Concludes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:17 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sees Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal cabinet members and senior officials
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim departed on Friday after completing his three-day state visit to Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saw him off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal cabinet members and senior officials.
Following the visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister wrote on X timeline that the engagements with counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, alongside discussions with industry representatives, resulted in productive outcomes encompassing a wide array of mutual interests.
He said that these interactions underscored the commitment of the highest leadership to enhance relations.
Anwar Ibrahim said certainly, there will be increased cooperation in all areas of trade and agricultural technology including meat, rice and palm oil imports by Pakistan and the two countries will also expand cooperation in the skilled worker sector through critical areas such as artificial intelligence, digital and semiconductors.
