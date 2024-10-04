Malaysian PM Praises Pak Army’s Role In Regional Peace
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:37 PM
LArmy Chief General Syed Asim Munir thanks the Prime Minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim has praised Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism
During a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, he emphasized the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations between the two brotherly countries and extended an invitation to the Army Chief to visit Malaysia in the same context.
The Army Chief thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which, he said, will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police recover abducted person8 minutes ago
-
E-commerce, digital marketing training workshop held8 minutes ago
-
Government won't tolerate PTI's attempts to destabilize country: Azma Bukhari warns18 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 288 power pilferers in September18 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital18 minutes ago
-
AJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir cause18 minutes ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of former JI deputy chief19 minutes ago
-
Four held for gas decanting29 minutes ago
-
BJP regime suspends another Kashmiri Muslim employee in IIOJK39 minutes ago
-
Three shops sealed over encroachment:48 minutes ago
-
Wildlife netted seven illegal birds hunters2 hours ago
-
One motorcyclist crushed to death, two injured in Burewala3 hours ago