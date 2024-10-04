Malaysian PM praises Pakistan Armed Forces' role in regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday praised the Pakistan Armed Forces' role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism.

He was talking to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir during a meeting here at the General Headquarters.

The two sides discussed bilateral strategic interests, regional security, and defence cooperation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasized on the need for increasing bilateral ties, particularly military relations amongst the two brotherly countries and extended an invitation to the COAS to visit Malaysia in the same context.

The COAS thanked the prime minister for the invitation and appreciated his successful visit to Pakistan, which would help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.

The Army Chief also attended the investiture ceremony and state banquet held in honour of the Malaysian prime minister at the Presidency.