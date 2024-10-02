Open Menu

Malaysian PM To Arrive In Pakistan Today On 3-day Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:37 PM

Malaysian leader is visiting Pakistan on invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim will arrive in Pakistan on a three-day visit to the country today.

The Malaysian leader is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif.

Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, he will hold meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, halal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilateral ties anchored in history, culture and faith.

This visit provides an important opportunity to further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Malaysia Mohamad Hasan arrived at the foreign office in Islamabad for talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

On arrival, the Deputy Prime Minister received the Malaysian Foreign Minister.

The two sides will hold discussions on promoting their bilateral relations.

