Malaysian PM Visit To Boost Trade, Agriculture, Energy Ties: FFP
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's three-day visit to Pakistan will further strengthen
bilateral relations between the two Muslim nations, particularly in trade, connectivity, agriculture,
energy, and the halal industry.
In a statement on Tuesday, Family food Products (FFP) Managing Director Shahid Imran said one
of the key aspects of the visit was enhancing trade relations as both countries had significant
untapped potential in agriculture where they can share expertise and boost exports.
The halal industry, a crucial area for both nations, also offers opportunities for collaboration,
especially in standardizing certifications and expanding markets, he added.
He said Prime Minister Anwar's visit reflects the commitment to deepen their partnership, with wide-ranging cooperation that can benefit not only their economies but also the broader Muslim world through shared
values and goals.
He said energy cooperation was another focus, with Malaysia's advanced technology and Pakistan's
growing energy needs creating room for investment and joint ventures. The visit is expected to lead
to discussions on increasing connectivity, including potential improvements in transport links and digital infrastructure to support trade and tourism, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MCL removes 485 encroachments, 1,800 banners41 seconds ago
-
Training workshops reviewed at Dera's technical, vocational Center44 seconds ago
-
PFC CEO praises newly elected LCCI leadership11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides medical cover to 5,655 people11 minutes ago
-
Modern system being installed at bus terminals for safety of passengers: DC11 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Board announces results of Inter Part-I11 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Board announces 51% pass rate for Intermediate Exams21 minutes ago
-
SWCCI elects new office-bearers31 minutes ago
-
63 accused involved in electricity theft arrested31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Naik discuss challenges of Muslim Ummah, stress unity, religious harmony41 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested from Katlang51 minutes ago
-
DG Khan to implement ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative to villages51 minutes ago