Malaysian PM visit to boost trade, agriculture, energy ties: FFP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's three-day visit to Pakistan will further strengthen

bilateral relations between the two Muslim nations, particularly in trade, connectivity, agriculture,

energy, and the halal industry.

In a statement on Tuesday, Family food Products (FFP) Managing Director Shahid Imran said one

of the key aspects of the visit was enhancing trade relations as both countries had significant

untapped potential in agriculture where they can share expertise and boost exports.

The halal industry, a crucial area for both nations, also offers opportunities for collaboration,

especially in standardizing certifications and expanding markets, he added.

He said Prime Minister Anwar's visit reflects the commitment to deepen their partnership, with wide-ranging cooperation that can benefit not only their economies but also the broader Muslim world through shared

values and goals.

He said energy cooperation was another focus, with Malaysia's advanced technology and Pakistan's

growing energy needs creating room for investment and joint ventures. The visit is expected to lead

to discussions on increasing connectivity, including potential improvements in transport links and digital infrastructure to support trade and tourism, he concluded.