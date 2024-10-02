(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik

has said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's three-day visit to Pakistan

marks a significant step in strengthening the existing bilateral trade relations between

the two nations.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, popular octogenarian trade leader of

South Asia said that current visit holds substantial potential for enhancing economic

cooperation, particularly in key sectors of trade, investment, energy, agriculture and

technology and activity would serve as an opportunity to deepen these relations further.

He said visit would lead to the signing of new agreements and memorandum of

understandings (MoUs) aimed at diversifying trade portfolios and increasing market

access for two countries.

He said his visit would underscore the importance of regional

partnerships in overcoming economic challenges posed by the global market. Enhanced

cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan would not only strengthen bilateral trade

but also contribute to broader regional economic stability and growth, he added.

He said that Malaysia was a key trading partner for Pakistan in Southeast Asia,

with a strong presence in sectors like palm oil, electronics, and automotive products.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has growing exports to Malaysia in textiles, agriculture,

and services, he added.