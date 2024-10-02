Malaysian PM's Visit To Pakistan Boosts Bilateral Trade: Iftikhar Ali Malik
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik
has said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's three-day visit to Pakistan
marks a significant step in strengthening the existing bilateral trade relations between
the two nations.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, popular octogenarian trade leader of
South Asia said that current visit holds substantial potential for enhancing economic
cooperation, particularly in key sectors of trade, investment, energy, agriculture and
technology and activity would serve as an opportunity to deepen these relations further.
He said visit would lead to the signing of new agreements and memorandum of
understandings (MoUs) aimed at diversifying trade portfolios and increasing market
access for two countries.
He said his visit would underscore the importance of regional
partnerships in overcoming economic challenges posed by the global market. Enhanced
cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan would not only strengthen bilateral trade
but also contribute to broader regional economic stability and growth, he added.
He said that Malaysia was a key trading partner for Pakistan in Southeast Asia,
with a strong presence in sectors like palm oil, electronics, and automotive products.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has growing exports to Malaysia in textiles, agriculture,
and services, he added.
