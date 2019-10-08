Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urges ways to resolve Kashmir dispute

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad while stressing the ways and means to resolve the Kashmir dispute has said that he had also raised the issue with Indian fascist prime minister Narendra Modi when they met in Vladivostok, Russia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad while stressing the ways and means to resolve the Kashmir dispute has said that he had also raised the issue with Indian fascist prime minister Narendra Modi when they met in Vladivostok, Russia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr Mahathir talking to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur said, "My speech (at the United Nation General Assembly) was a follow-up where we don't want to see any violence and that any dispute between countries should be solved amicably." "We must know how to overcome this problem (Jammu and Kashmir conflict). When we make remarks, we are not targeting specifically anyone but we only want both parties to negotiate and not resort to violence," he told reporters.

Dr Mahathir said it is Malaysia's policy not to resort to violence but to resolve issues through negotiations, arbitration and the court of law.

The issue arose when Turkey and China raised the Jammu and Kashmir matter at the UNGA, leading to Mahathir supporting the two countries.

Mahathir had said, "Now, despite a UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied.

There may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong. The problem must be solved by peaceful means. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the Rule of Law."Mahathir made these remarks in his speech during the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 27 wherein his words "the country has been invaded and occupied" prompted extremist Hindu elements to call for a boycott against Malaysia.

When asked whether the boycott issue would impact trade between Malaysia and India, Mahathir said: "I don't think so."