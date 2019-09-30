UrduPoint.com
Malaysian Speaker To Arrive Islamabad On Tuesday

Malaysian speaker to arrive Islamabad on Tuesday

Malaysian Speaker Mohammad Ariff Bin Md Yousof is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ):Malaysian Speaker Mohammad Ariff Bin Md Yousof is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Malaysian Speaker, besides meeting his Pakistani counterpart, will also meet with the political leadership of the country.

The matters, pertaining to promotion of bilateral ties and parliamentary exchanges will be discussed in these meetings, said a press release.

The Malaysian delegation will also have an interactive session with Parliamentary Kashmir Committee to have an insight of the Kashmir issue and the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The visit of Malaysian Parliamentary delegation is a continuation of the resolve of Speaker Asad Qaiser to promote bilateral ties through parliamentary diplomacy.

This visit of Malaysian Parliamentarians is being viewed an apt opportunity in supplementing the efforts of the National Assembly of Pakistan in promoting bilateral and economic ties between two brotherly countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Malaysia and Pakistan have always supported each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as Inter-Parliamentary Union, CommonwealthParliamentary Association, Asian Parliamentary Assembly andParliamentary Union of OIC Members States.

