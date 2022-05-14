Malaysian tourists enjoy trip to Swat valley on bikes

Malaysian tourists enjoyed a trip to Swat valley on bikes and highly praised people for hospitality and warmed welcome

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Malaysian tourists enjoyed a trip to Swat valley on bikes and highly praised people for hospitality and warmed welcome.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has marvelous tourist and heritage sites and the people are very hospitable and sociable," stated by Malaysian biker Azlan Bin Muhammad Saeed upon his arrival to the scenic hill station Fizzagat with his team mates in Swat valley from Islamabad on Saturday.

He said there was no country in the world with such a large collection of scenic places and heritage sites and added that they enjoyed the tour immensely and were honoured by the generosity and hospitality of people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with Saiyah Travels and Malaysian Ipoh Bikers Club has arranged the tour for the foreign motorcyclists.

The rally aimed at showing the beautiful places to the foreign tourists and promoting adventure tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The organizers said that concerted efforts were being made to attract more domestic and international tourists to the province.

He said the efforts were yielding positive results as more groups of foreign tourists were arriving to visit the scenic sites in the KP.

Azlan said he felt himself safe and secured and advised other foreigners to visit Pakistan to enjoy the beauty of nature and hospitality of people.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is really a beautiful piece of land on earth and the traditional cuisines are so delicious," said another tourist Wazi bin Abdul Majeed.

The Malaysian biker praised the KPCTA and Saiyah Travels for arranging so joyful tour for them.

The Malaysian tourists comprising 22 bikers started rally from Islamabad and reached Fizzagat in the first leg of their tour.

They would cover a total of 1950 kilometers distance after passing through the Hindu Kush, Karakorum and Himalaya mountain ranges The tourists would visit scenic spots and stay at various tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Malaysian bikers would later leave for Lower Dir, Upper Dir and reach Chitral via Lowari Top.

They would then leave for Kalash valley to enjoy the ongoing Chilimjusht or Chilim Joshi Festival.

The visitors would visit Garam Chashma, Qaqlasht meadows and Shandur Pass and would stay there for a few days.

From there, the Malaysian bikers would then proceed to Hindurab, Phandar and Gilgit-Baltistan.