Open Menu

Malaysians Show Interest In Importing Pakistani Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Malaysians show interest in importing Pakistani food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Malaysians have expressed strong interest in importing high-quality Pakistani food and snacks to meet the rising demand.

A delegation of Pakistani food exporters, led by Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saifur Rehman, is currently on a two-week tour of Malaysia to explore untapped export markets.

According to a report received from Kuala Lumpur, here on Sunday, the growing interest is driven by the increasing popularity of Pakistani snacks and food products, which are known for their rich blend of flavors, spices, and traditional recipes. Pakistani basmati rice, spices, confectionery, processed food, and various types of internationally recognized nimko have particularly gained traction in the Malaysian market.

Saifur Rehman said that with Malaysia’s diverse multicultural population, there is a significant demand for Halal-certified products. Pakistan, with its strong Halal compliance standards, is well-positioned to meet this demand, creating more opportunities for Pakistani exporters to penetrate the Malaysian market.

Trade collaborations between the two Muslim countries have further facilitated smoother import processes, he added. Exhibitions, food fairs, and promotional campaigns have played a key role in showcasing the quality and variety of Pakistani food products, strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade between the two nations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sunday Market Muslim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

21 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

21 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

21 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

21 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

23 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

24 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan