Malaysians Show Interest In Importing Pakistani Food
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Malaysians have expressed strong interest in importing high-quality Pakistani food and snacks to meet the rising demand.
A delegation of Pakistani food exporters, led by Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saifur Rehman, is currently on a two-week tour of Malaysia to explore untapped export markets.
According to a report received from Kuala Lumpur, here on Sunday, the growing interest is driven by the increasing popularity of Pakistani snacks and food products, which are known for their rich blend of flavors, spices, and traditional recipes. Pakistani basmati rice, spices, confectionery, processed food, and various types of internationally recognized nimko have particularly gained traction in the Malaysian market.
Saifur Rehman said that with Malaysia’s diverse multicultural population, there is a significant demand for Halal-certified products. Pakistan, with its strong Halal compliance standards, is well-positioned to meet this demand, creating more opportunities for Pakistani exporters to penetrate the Malaysian market.
Trade collaborations between the two Muslim countries have further facilitated smoother import processes, he added. Exhibitions, food fairs, and promotional campaigns have played a key role in showcasing the quality and variety of Pakistani food products, strengthening bilateral ties and boosting trade between the two nations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FCCI panel suggests tough action on tax evasion4 seconds ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh7 seconds ago
-
Trade linked to preventing attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil: Iftikhar Malik10 minutes ago
-
Bulla beware: Decode the secret language of shopkeepers in twin cities10 minutes ago
-
Four suspects arrested50 minutes ago
-
RTO conducts raids to check issuance of PoS receipts at business outlets; imposes fines on violators60 minutes ago
-
107 brick kilns razed in November1 hour ago
-
Punjab sports division-level games from tomorrow1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 192 kg drugs1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi makes surprise visit to F-8 exchange chowk interchange project1 hour ago
-
All-out efforts being made to complete Rwp Ring Road within revised timeframe; 37% work completed: R ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 95,300 cusecs water1 hour ago