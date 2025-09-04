Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day, held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Wednesday in Islamabad on the occasion of Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day, and the Federal Minister congratulated the Malaysian nation and government on its 68th Independence Day.

On this occasion, as the Chief guest, Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani and the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato' Azhar Mazlan, addressed the august gathering on the Malaysian 68th Independence Day here in a local hotel.

While congratulating the Malaysian people and government on behalf of the People of Pakistan and the government, Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, said that Pakistan and Malaysia are bound by historical, religious and cultural ties, which are rooted in history and the people of both have deep love and faith in each other.

The State Minister said that there are deep ties between the top leadership of the two countries and the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will pay a historic visit to Malaysia in coming October, which will prove to be a milestone in further strengthening their mutual economic and trade relations.

Kiyani said that today is a day of renewal of the commitment between the two countries, and that on the occasion of Malaysia’s independence, both countries will further strengthen their relations in the future.

He said that the Pakistani diaspora in Malaysia are playing a vital role in the Malaysian economy and our skilled labor and engineers are fulfilling the need for Malaysia’s human resources capital.

High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Dato' Azhar Mazlan, said on the occasion in his address that today is Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day and this day gives the Malaysian people the determination and courage to play a due role in the development and progress of their country.

“Our journey of independence began 68 years ago on this day in 1957 and Pakistan was the first country to recognize Malaysia after independence and the relations between the two countries have always been deep and strong. Malaysia first opened its embassy in Karachi in 1957, which was later shifted to Islamabad.

The High Commissioner said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit Malaysia in October coming month and the relations between the two will be further strengthened after this visit.

Mazlan said that Pakistani immigrants are playing a vital role in the Malaysian economy, acting as a bridge between the two countries.