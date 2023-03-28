- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Malaysia's FM To Visit China
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) --:At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Malaysia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abd Kadir will visit China from March 28 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday
Recent Stories
Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..
Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims
DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation
ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy
Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two held with contraband5 minutes ago
-
14 food outlets fined5 minutes ago
-
DC visits free flour distribution centers15 minutes ago
-
NDMA attends annual Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development meeting at Bangkok15 minutes ago
-
Screening counters double at flour distribution centres in Multan25 minutes ago
-
Five booked for profiteering25 minutes ago
-
KP CS presides meeting on good governance25 minutes ago
-
Social Science Block Library established at GCWUS25 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condemn Al-Aqsa Mosque desecration35 minutes ago
-
Judiciary responsible for establishing full court bench to end ambiguity on poll decision: Sherry45 minutes ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting, directs for increasing flour distribution points55 minutes ago
-
Over 800 kg of substandard spices seized55 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.