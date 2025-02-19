ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has praised the Universal Service Fund (USF) of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) for its remarkable efforts in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

While briefing a high-level delegation from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and tech companies who visited the Universal Service Fund Head

CEO Ch. Mudassar Naveed highlighted USF's pivotal role in empowering rural communities through 161 groundbreaking Access, Broadband, and OFC Projects, unlocking Rs. 136 billion in subsidies and making a tangible impact on the lives of over 37 million people.

According to a news release, Malaysia's Universal Service Provision (USP) initiative shares similar vision & goals with USF, aiming to reduce the digital divide in unserved areas and communities.

The Malaysian government has allocated RM2.55 billion in Budget 2025 to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and support the creative industry.

The delegation was comprised of Ms. Malini Ramalingam, Head of MCMC academy, along with Mr. Wan Khairil Reza Bin Wan Kamaludin, Head of Universal Service Provision (USP), Prof Emeritus Dr. Tarek Bin Abd Rehman Advisor to MCMC Academy, Ms. Dg Aidah Binti Ag Piut Director Industry Development (MCMC), Mr. Khairol Idzuan Bin Che Umar, Head of Radio Spectrum and Mr. David Ake Nils. Representatives from PTA, MCMC, VIASAT, TM, PETRONAS, Ericsson Malaysia, and ZTE Corporation were also part of the delegation while senior officials of USF were present at the event.

The Malaysian delegation was warmly welcomed by Universal Service Fund CEO, Ch. Mudassar Naveed. During their visit, the MCMC delegation engaged in a fruitful exchange of ideas, experiences, and initiatives aimed at achieving their shared goal of connecting the unconnected.

CEO USF Ch. Mudassar said that service providers often focus on commercially viable areas, resulting in a significant gap between urban and rural communities - a disparity commonly referred to as the digital divide. If left unaddressed, this communication gap can have far-reaching social implications. The USF is working diligently to bridge this gap and promote digital inclusivity nationwide.

Ch. Mudassar Naveed highlighted the organization's achievements in revolutionizing Pakistan's digital landscape. Following the Prime Minister's Digital Pakistan Vision and with the guidance and unwavering support of Minister for IT & Telecom, USF has initiated 161 groundbreaking Access, Broadband and OFC Projects, unlocking Rs. 136 billion in subsidies.

These efforts have led to the installation of over 4,000 Telecom Sites and 21,500 previously un-served MAUZAS have been empowered with high-speed mobile broadband, making a tangible impact on the lives of over 37 million people.

Furthermore, the USF has also laid over 16500 km of Optical Fiber Cable across the country bridging the digital divide for more than 950 towns and union councils and connecting people to a world of opportunities and laying the foundation for a brighter digital future. This achievement is a testament to USF's commitment to digitizing Pakistan and promoting digital inclusivity.

While discussing the USP Fund in Malaysia, Wan Khairil Reza Bin Wan Kamaludin, Head of Universal Service Provision (USP), highlighted that USP has been instrumental in providing internet access to rural areas, with 1099 internet canters and 1661 4g towers installed to date.

The USP fund has also supported telecommunications infrastructure development, including constructing new communication towers and upgrading existing ones. Additionally, the MCMC delegation briefed on key initiatives driving 5G deployment in Malaysia, focusing on overcoming infrastructure challenges, optimizing costs, and promoting digital inclusion.

They emphasized the role of public-private partnerships in ensuring 5G accessibility and supporting Malaysia's digital transformation.

The Malaysian Communication Delegation is on a 6-day visit to Pakistan and participated in a 4-day seminar on "Regulatory Masterclass 5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity" organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The seminar aimed to explore the unique challenges faced in developing flexible and effective regulatory frameworks for 5G deployment, with a focus on innovation, competition, and connectivity.