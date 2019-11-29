(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf' (PTI) on Friday extended its ties to foreign political parties, as its Secretary General Amir Mehmood Kiyani receives his Malaysian counterpart here at PTI's Central Secretariat.

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department, Secretary General of the ruling Malaysian United Indigenous Party (BERSATU) and Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya visited the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf along with his delegation and called on Central Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiyani. PTI Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Vice President Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Central Secretary Finance Azhar Tariq, Central Deputy Secretary General Ijaz Rafi Butt were also present.

Significant issues pertaining to Pak-Malaysia relations and bilateral cooperation came under extensive discussions. A detailed discussion on establishing the relationship between the two political parties was also held during the meeting.� Secretary General of Malaysian United Indigenous Party (BERSATU) Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya thanked PTI Central Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiyani for extending warm welcome to his delegation and said that Pakistan and Malaysia were brotherly countries bonded by an inseparable thread of Islamic brotherhood.

He said that it was pertinent to establish long-term cooperation for the well being of the people of the two countries.

He said that Islamophobia had become a major challenge in the world, and proposed that Pakistan and Malaysia could join hands in playing their role to deal with it.

He said that Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan, on sidelines of USGA meeting on September 26th,2019 had made an extraordinary decisions of undertaking joint strategy and efforts to respond to the challenges inflicted by Islamophobia. "The historic trilateral summit between Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohammed, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has provided a concrete foundation to undertake comprehensive measures against Islamophobia in the world", he said adding that opportunities to enhance bilateral ties between Pakistan and Malaysia were immense and could be benefited from by engaging into political contacts, trading transactions and at public level.

He said that leadership of his party looked forward to maintain dynamic relations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf along with bilateral state ties and believe these relations would bring in strength & dynamism in relations between the two brotherly states. Welcoming the visiting dignitaries from Malaysia, Central Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiyani said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf acknowledged the importance of ties with Malaysia.

He said that there was a cordial association between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Muhammad and PM Mahathir was considered as the most respected leaders of the Muslim world by the people in Pakistan."We are ready to work with our Malaysian brothers to contribute to the shared efforts to deal with the challenges like Islamophobia and building unity among the Muslim world", he said adding that relations between PTI & BERSATU will bring people of Pakistan and Malaysia closer.

PTI Central Secretary General briefed Malaysian delegation about the organizational structure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and reforms being undertaken by its government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both the leaders agreed to constitute a joint 'Working Group' comprising membership from both the parties to take forward the relationship between the PTI and the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (BERSATU).The Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Dato Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya formally invited PTI Secretary General and the other central leaders to Malaysia. It is agreed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation and partnership between the two parties would be signed during the visit.