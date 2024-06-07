Maldives NU, CUI Join Hands To Strengthen Higher Education Sector
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Maldives National University and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Friday joined hands to strengthen cooperation in higher education sector.
This was agreed during a visit of a delegation from Maldives led by Dr. Aishath Shehenaz Adam, Vice Chancellor, Maldives National University (MNU) and Dr Raheema Abdul Raheem, Deputy Vice Chancellor, which called on Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar.
In a presentation held on the occasion, Head of CUI International Office, Dr. Hammad Omer informed that the collaboration between the two universities had been flourishing since 2016, which was inked in a memorandum of understanding for scientific and educational cooperation and has furthered with exchange visits in 2016 and 2018.
For future collaborations, Dr. Omer suggested that MNU can avail various scholarship opportunities available for post-graduate students from Maldives as well as learn from CUI’s experience in hybrid mode of education.
Dr. Tahir Naeem, Director P&D and HRD briefed on the training need assessment carried out by CUI in 2018 at MNU, highlighted the various areas of capacity building and institutional development where CUI could provide technical assistance.
Dr. Aishath expressed keen interest in upgrading MNU’s learning management system with CUI’s expertise.
She invited CUI’s technical team to visit Maldives and review MNU’s existing system, provide recommendations, and train university staff members.
Dr. Bilal Zaka, Head Directorate of IT Services and Dr. Muhammad Asim Noor Head CU Online were also present in the meeting. Dr. Zaka assured full support in upgrading MNU’s student management systems and other technical aspects.
