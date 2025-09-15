Open Menu

Maldives Parliamentary Delegation To Start Five-day Pakistan Visit Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Maldives Parliamentary Delegation to start five-day Pakistan visit Tuesday

A parliamentary delegation from the People’s Majlis of the Republic of Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, is set to begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan starting September 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A parliamentary delegation from the People’s Majlis of the Republic of Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, is set to begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan starting September 16, 2025.

The visit, extended at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, marks an important milestone in deepening the enduring parliamentary and political ties between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan and Maldives have always shared close and cordial ties, founded upon common faith, cultural affinity, and mutual respect. The forthcoming visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepening parliamentary cooperation and fostering closer engagement at the institutional level.

During its stay in Pakistan, the delegation will call on National Assembly Speaker and meet with the political leadership of the country. In addition, meetings with the Pakistan-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as Members of Parliament have been scheduled.

These engagements will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation in the legislative sphere, promoting people-to-people linkages, and advancing regional collaboration. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural landmarks in Islamabad.

The visit of the Maldivian parliamentary delegation reflects Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s parliamentary diplomacy initiatives, which are aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary linkages and creating new avenues of constructive dialogue among legislatures across the globe.

It is anticipated that this visit will open new avenues of bilateral cooperation, further consolidate fraternal relations between Pakistan and Maldives, and contribute to the promotion of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

5 minutes ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

5 minutes ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

11 minutes ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

11 minutes ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

13 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

13 minutes ago
CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

13 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

13 minutes ago
 PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding an ..

PMD issues high-risk dengue alert amid flooding and monsoon conditions

16 minutes ago
 HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

HPV vaccination campaign launches in Sanghar

16 minutes ago
 110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be c ..

110km road network project in Khari Sharif to be completed soon: AJK energy Mini ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan