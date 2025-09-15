Maldives Parliamentary Delegation To Start Five-day Pakistan Visit Tuesday
A parliamentary delegation from the People’s Majlis of the Republic of Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, is set to begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan starting September 16, 2025
A parliamentary delegation from the People's Majlis of the Republic of Maldives, led by Speaker Abdul Raheem Abdullah, is set to begin a five-day official visit to Pakistan starting September 16, 2025.
The visit, extended at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, marks an important milestone in deepening the enduring parliamentary and political ties between the two brotherly nations.
Pakistan and Maldives have always shared close and cordial ties, founded upon common faith, cultural affinity, and mutual respect. The forthcoming visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepening parliamentary cooperation and fostering closer engagement at the institutional level.
During its stay in Pakistan, the delegation will call on National Assembly Speaker and meet with the political leadership of the country. In addition, meetings with the Pakistan-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group as well as Members of Parliament have been scheduled.
These engagements will provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions on enhancing cooperation in the legislative sphere, promoting people-to-people linkages, and advancing regional collaboration. The delegation will also visit historical and cultural landmarks in Islamabad.
The visit of the Maldivian parliamentary delegation reflects Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s parliamentary diplomacy initiatives, which are aimed at strengthening inter-parliamentary linkages and creating new avenues of constructive dialogue among legislatures across the globe.
It is anticipated that this visit will open new avenues of bilateral cooperation, further consolidate fraternal relations between Pakistan and Maldives, and contribute to the promotion of peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.
