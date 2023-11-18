Open Menu

Maldives President Muizzu, Solangi Discuss Expansion Of Cooperation In Various Fields

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Maldives President Muizzu, Solangi discuss expansion of cooperation in various fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday met with the newly-elected President of Maldives Muhammad Muizzu.

In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, economic cooperation and appointment of Ambassador of Maldives to Pakistan were discussed.

On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, the information minister congratulated Muhammed Muizzu on his election as President and expressed his best wishes for him.

During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated commitment to work together to promote regional cooperation.

They also expressed commitment to further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries

The caretaker federal minister of information extended invitation to President Muizzu to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

The President of Maldives thanked Murtaza Solangi for representing the Government of Pakistan at his swing in ceremony.

President Muizzu said that Maldives would soon appoint its ambassador to Pakistan. He said that his country was desirous of further strengthening diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued its relationship with Maldives. The two countries are linked by an unbreakable brotherly bond of devotion, he added.

He said that bilateral diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives would further be strengthened in future.

As a member country of SAARC, he said Pakistan was committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all fields.

Foreign Minister of Maldives, senior officials of Maldives and High Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Fayyaz Gilani and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

