Maldives trade delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A trade delegation from Maldives here Friday visited Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and discussed many bilateral trade related matters with TDAP's Chief Executive Officer and its Secretary.

TDAP's CEO informed the delegates that Pakistan was exporting high quality products to many countries and it could export to Maldives all required products including textile, fruit and vegetable, cements, pharmaceutical, iron and steel, surgical instruments and construction material.

He said that the bilateral trade volume was quite low and both countries need to explore avenues to enhance bilateral trade.

Pakistan was ready to fulfill import needs of Maldives by supplying quality products at competitive rates.

The leader of the Maldives delegation said this visit would provide them opportunity to meet exporters of relevant sectors and explore business prospects.

He also expressed hope that this visit would go a long way in strengthening the trade relations between the two countries.

During their stay, the delegation would visit several manufacturing units and leading business houses as well as financial institutions.