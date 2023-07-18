Open Menu

Maldivian Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023

High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir on Tuesday paid a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir on Tuesday paid a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here.

The foreign secretary appreciated the high commissioner's efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between two countries in various fields including political, economic, education and tourism, according to a Foreign Office statement.

