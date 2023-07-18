Maldivian envoy pays farewell call on foreign secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir on Tuesday paid a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Maldives Farzana Zahir on Tuesday paid a farewell call on the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan here.

The foreign secretary appreciated the high commissioner's efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between two countries in various fields including political, economic, education and tourism, according to a Foreign Office statement.