Maleeha Asks UN Secretary General To Ensure Implementation Of UNSC Resolutions On Kashmir By India

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:39 PM

Maleeha asks UN Secretary general to ensure implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir by India

Pakistan permanent envoy in UN, Maleeha Lodhi has called upon UN Secretary General to play his role in the crisis which has arisen out of illegal steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir.Maleeha Lodhi has met chief of staff to UN Secretary General

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy in UN, Maleeha Lodhi has called upon UN Secretary General to play his role in the crisis which has arisen out of illegal steps taken by India in Occupied Kashmir.Maleeha Lodhi has met chief of staff to UN Secretary General.

During the meeting Pakistan envoy apprised top aide of deteriorating situation in Indian Held Kashmir and the grave risks posed to regional peace.She demanded that a commission of inquiry should be constituted to review the violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.Lodhi also called for India to halt and reverse its "unlawful and destabilising actions" and ensure full compliance with UNSC resolutions.Maleeha Lodhi has said that UN Secretary General should ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions by India.

More Stories From Pakistan

