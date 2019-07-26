Maleeha Lodhi elected vice president of UN ECOSOC

(@imziishan)

The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations has unanimously elected Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi, as one of its four vice presidents.Ambassador Lodhi's election was endorsed by 54 members of the Asia Pacific Group

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) The Economic and Social Council of the United Nations has unanimously elected Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, Maleeha Lodhi, as one of its four vice presidents.Ambassador Lodhi's election was endorsed by 54 members of the Asia Pacific Group.

She will now assume the Asia Pacific seat in the Bureau of ECOSOC, a principal organ of the UN mandated to deliberate on socio-economic and development agenda of the world body.Talking to reporters after the vote, Ambassador Lodhi said that her election to such an important organ demonstrates the faith of international community in Pakistan and the competence of its diplomats.