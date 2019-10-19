UrduPoint.com
Maleeha Lodhi Pays A Farewell Call On UN Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:40 PM

Maleeha Lodhi pays a farewell call on UN Secretary General

Pakistan's outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi paid a farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th October, 2019) Pakistan's outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi paid a farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.She briefed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on plight of people in Indian Held Kashmir.

She thanked UN Secretary General on his August 8 statement on Kashmir situation.

5 minutes silence was also observed in Pakistan mission New York to express solidarity with Kashmiris. .She said in her twitter "In my farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres I briefed him on the plight of the people in occupied J & Kashmir suffering under a cruel lockdown, & also thanked him for his statement of 8 August and subsequently on the situation in IOJ&K".

