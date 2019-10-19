Maleeha Lodhi pays a farewell call on UN Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan's outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi paid a farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York

She thanked UN Secretary General on his August 8 statement on Kashmir situation.

5 minutes silence was also observed in Pakistan mission New York to express solidarity with Kashmiris. .She said in her twitter "In my farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres I briefed him on the plight of the people in occupied J & Kashmir suffering under a cruel lockdown, & also thanked him for his statement of 8 August and subsequently on the situation in IOJ&K".