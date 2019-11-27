UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maleeha Lodhi Visits Art Exhibition At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 10:12 PM

Maleeha Lodhi visits art exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Former permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday visited the art exhibition being held as part of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Former permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday visited the art exhibition being held as part of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Maleeha Lodhi, in her remarks, said, "She was very impressed by the art works exhibited at the PNCA as part of the Islamabad Arts Festival, the first of its kind in the capital." All of the works of different artists were spectacular, she added.

She paid tribute to the art work displayed at Jamil Naqash Museum, dedicated to one of Pakistan's greatest artists. Najmi Sura's work, she said, was the most awesome.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Maleeha Lodhi 2019 All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC Undersecretary meets with Undersecretary of ..

13 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler confers degrees on graduates of Gulf M ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU between ..

28 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Omani Ambassador

28 minutes ago

DPR Says Mainly Completed Troop Pullout From Petri ..

31 seconds ago

Director General Hyderabad Development Authority d ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.