Maleeha Lodhi visits art exhibition at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Former permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday visited the art exhibition being held as part of Islamabad Art Festival 2019 here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Maleeha Lodhi, in her remarks, said, "She was very impressed by the art works exhibited at the PNCA as part of the Islamabad Arts Festival, the first of its kind in the capital." All of the works of different artists were spectacular, she added.

She paid tribute to the art work displayed at Jamil Naqash Museum, dedicated to one of Pakistan's greatest artists. Najmi Sura's work, she said, was the most awesome.