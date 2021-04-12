UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maleeka Bokhari Holds Meeting On Implementation Of Anti-Rape Ordinance

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Maleeka Bokhari holds meeting on implementation of Anti-Rape Ordinance

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari held a productive meeting with representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance, in Peshawar, on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari held a productive meeting with representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance, in Peshawar, on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the Information Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash, Prosecutor General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Women MPAs, and representatives from Home Department.

The representatives present in the meeting assured Barrister Maleeka Bokhari, who is heading a 42 member Anti-Rape Committee, that the KPK government will fully cooperate with the representatives from Law Ministry to make sure the Ordinance is implemented in its true letter and spirit.

Public Hospitals to establish Anti-Rape Crisis Cells have also been identified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice is expected to make a series of visits to all the provinces in order to expedite the implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to E ..

14 minutes ago

Civilian deaths spark clashes in eastern DR Congo

2 minutes ago

Iran accuses Israel of sabotage at nuclear site, v ..

2 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says Latest Hannover Messe Speech ..

2 minutes ago

Wheat procurement to start from April 19

2 minutes ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.