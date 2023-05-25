UrduPoint.com

Maleeka Bokhari Quits PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Maleeka Bokhari quits PTI

Former federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Thursday announced to quit PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Thursday announced to quit PTI.

"I condemn the events that transpired on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful," she said while addressing a press conference here.

She said that as a lawyer, she wanted to play a positive role in Pakistan besides spending time with her family. " She was not under any duress and no one force me to make this decision," she said.

"I have decided to focus on my efforts in my profession as a lawyer," she said.

She said the tragic events of May 9 were very hurtful. "Whoever was involved in the May 9 incidents, will be identified.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots May Family

Recent Stories

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Govt considering ban on PTI: Rana Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Compl ..

US F-16 Deliveries to Taiwan Delayed Due to 'Complex Developmental Challenges' - ..

4 minutes ago
 Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communicati ..

Armenian Border Guards Ready to Ensure Communication With Azerbaijan - Pashinyan

11 minutes ago
 Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Cap ..

Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

4 minutes ago
 As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisi ..

As 'Blue Helmets' turn 75, chief laments UN divisions

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation f ..

Abu Dhabi Police employees receive accreditation from International Federation o ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.