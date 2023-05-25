Maleeka Bokhari quits PTI

Former federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Thursday announced to quit PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Maleeka Bokhari while strongly condemning May 9 riots on Thursday announced to quit PTI.

"I condemn the events that transpired on May 9. For every Pakistani, the events that took place on May 9 are very painful," she said while addressing a press conference here.

She said that as a lawyer, she wanted to play a positive role in Pakistan besides spending time with her family. " She was not under any duress and no one force me to make this decision," she said.

"I have decided to focus on my efforts in my profession as a lawyer," she said.

She said the tragic events of May 9 were very hurtful. "Whoever was involved in the May 9 incidents, will be identified.