Maleeka Bokhari follows in the footsteps of Shireen Mazari, another prominent PTI figure, who also departed from the party to prioritize family and personal health.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Maleeka Bokhari, the former Federal Minister and a prominent female leader in PTI, continued to dominate Twitter's top trends even a day after her announcement of leaving the party. Individuals from various backgrounds, including opposition figures, PTI members, and the general public, shared their opinions on her decision. It is important to note that Maleeka Bokhari had recently been released from jail following her arrest in connection with the May 9 riots that occurred nationwide.

In a press conference immediately after her release, Maleeka Bokhari cited personal reasons for her departure from PTI, although her facial expressions conveyed a sense of anguish. She expressed her intention to spend more time with her family after leaving the party.

The online discourse intensified as influential tv anchor Moeed Pirzada speculated on the "May 9" events, suggesting they might have been orchestrated to exploit PTI's fears and reshape the political narrative.

Another TV anchor, Maria Memon, quoted Maleeka Bokhari's statement asserting that no external pressure influenced her decision to leave PTI.

A social media user named Amal Kamal highlighted the harsh conditions experienced by Maleeka Bokhari during her 16-day imprisonment in a crowded jail cell meant for three prisoners. Overcrowding resulted in communicable diseases and mistreatment of female inmates.

