Maleeka chairs meeting to discuss establishment of Anti-Rape Crisis Cells

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :In order to expedite implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance across the country, a meeting was held under the Chairpersonship of Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bokhari to discuss the requirements of anti-rape crisis cells, issues related to medico-legal evidence and the capacity building of medico-legal officers and staff, at the Law Ministry on Friday.

The experts from the Federal and Provincial Health Departments, forensic labs and doctors who are members of the Anti-Rape committee headed by the Parliamentary Secretary, participated in the meeting to discuss the way forward.

Maleeka told the participants, work would continue at a fast pace in Islamabad Capital Territory and all the provincial capitals to set up anti-rape crisis cells that would act as models for the District Headquarter Hospitals in the provinces.

She stressed the need for coordination between the forensic science labs and the medico-legal officers for gathering of evidence in an effective manner.

Medical experts pointed out the areas that were lacking and need for infrastructure, human resource and logistics for setting up of the crisis cells.

Barrister Maleeka Bukhari assured the members of the committee of her full support in this regard. She told the participants, she would contact provincial Health Ministers to help with issues that were raised during the meeting. She said she had already visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help deal with issues on ground and plans to visit other provinces after Eid.