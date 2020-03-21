Males scared of Coronavirus begin to wear Burqa in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

Women enjoy the sight of male wearing veil to save themselves from COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) The panic of Coronavirus has become so deep that the males in Karachi have begun to wear “Burqa” (veil) here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Hamid Mir shared a video clip showing a male wrapped in Burqa in Karachi where this virus tally has reached to an alarming proportion.

In Pakistani culture, full body veil, a Burqa, is exclusively worn by the women to keep their body hidden from others while moving in a market or going anywhere.

Therefore, wearing Burqa by male is unusual and demonstrates how the males have scared of ongoing global pandemic.