UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Males Scared Of Coronavirus Begin To Wear Burqa In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 03:25 PM

Males scared of Coronavirus begin to wear Burqa in Karachi

Women enjoy the sight of male wearing veil to save themselves from COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) The panic of Coronavirus has become so deep that the males in Karachi have begun to wear “Burqa” (veil) here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, renowned journalist Hamid Mir shared a video clip showing a male wrapped in Burqa in Karachi where this virus tally has reached to an alarming proportion.

In Pakistani culture, full body veil, a Burqa, is exclusively worn by the women to keep their body hidden from others while moving in a market or going anywhere.

Therefore, wearing Burqa by male is unusual and demonstrates how the males have scared of ongoing global pandemic.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hamid Mir Twitter Male Women Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA suspends all international flights in fight ag ..

30 minutes ago

Indian govt has implicated illegally detained Yasi ..

21 minutes ago

Govt taking all possible steps to prevent spread o ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

37 minutes ago

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olymp ..

37 minutes ago

North Macedonia's Leader Signs Final NATO Accessio ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.