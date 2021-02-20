UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malgari Likwalan Announces To Celebrate Int'l Mother Language Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Malgari Likwalan announces to celebrate Int'l Mother Language Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Malgari Likwalan (Writer Friends), an associated organization of Awami National Party (ANP) here Saturday announced to celebrate International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Provincial Secretary Culture ANP, Khadim Hussain said that promotion of mother language is part of traditional legacy but it act as a driving force to preserve national heritage of a nation.

He said that various events including rallies, declamations contests and functions would be held all over the province to mark that day.

No one could deny the significance of mother languages in development of associated culture and heritage of a nation, he said and added that it was imperative on us to save mother languages with an objective to aware next coming generations about our traditions, values and heritage.

Related Topics

Awami National Party All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council calls for providing f ..

32 minutes ago

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

47 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

1 hour ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

2 hours ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.