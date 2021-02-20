PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Malgari Likwalan (Writer Friends), an associated organization of Awami National Party (ANP) here Saturday announced to celebrate International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Provincial Secretary Culture ANP, Khadim Hussain said that promotion of mother language is part of traditional legacy but it act as a driving force to preserve national heritage of a nation.

He said that various events including rallies, declamations contests and functions would be held all over the province to mark that day.

No one could deny the significance of mother languages in development of associated culture and heritage of a nation, he said and added that it was imperative on us to save mother languages with an objective to aware next coming generations about our traditions, values and heritage.