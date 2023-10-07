Open Menu

Malgari Ustazzan Of ANP Expresses Concern Over Suspension Of Teachers

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Malgari Ustazzan of ANP expresses concern over suspension of teachers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Malgari Ustazaan Swabi (Teacher Friends), an association of Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over suspension of Primary teachers over refusing polio duty terming it unjustified act against teaching the community.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Malgari Ustazaan said that the basic responsibility of teachers is to teach students in schools rather performing duties in anti-polio campaigns.

The vaccination and inoculation fall in the duty of lady of health workers and medical workers who should be recalled from other areas to address the dearths of workers, the statement said.

The association demanded of District education Officer Female to reinstate the suspended teachers and warned action if the demands of teachers were not met.

APP/soa/mds/

