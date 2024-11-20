Mali Khel Checkpoint Explosion Rocks Bannu; Investigation Underway
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A powerful blast was heard at the Mali Khel checkpoint in the Janikhel area of Bannu early Wednesday morning, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
According to Initial reports, the local administration sealed off all entry and exit points of Mali Khail to investigate the cause of the incident, private news channel reported.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported yet from the blast at the Mali Khel checkpoint in Bannu, but concerns about potential damage and aftermath remain.
Police and rescue teams have arrived at the scene of the blast.
