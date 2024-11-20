Open Menu

Mali Khel Checkpoint Explosion Rocks Bannu; Investigation Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Mali Khel Checkpoint explosion rocks Bannu; investigation underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A powerful blast was heard at the Mali Khel checkpoint in the Janikhel area of Bannu early Wednesday morning, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to Initial reports, the local administration sealed off all entry and exit points of Mali Khail to investigate the cause of the incident, private news channel reported.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported yet from the blast at the Mali Khel checkpoint in Bannu, but concerns about potential damage and aftermath remain.

Police and rescue teams have arrived at the scene of the blast.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Mali All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

1 hour ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

10 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

10 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

10 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

10 hours ago
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

10 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

10 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against N ..

Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup

10 hours ago
 Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cu ..

Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis

10 hours ago
 Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chao ..

Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan