Mali Khel Checkpoint explosion rocks Bannu; investigation underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A powerful blast was heard at the Mali Khel checkpoint in the Janikhel area of Bannu early Wednesday morning, but fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to Initial reports, the local administration sealed off all entry and exit points of Mali Khail to investigate the cause of the incident, private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams have arrived at the scene of the blast.