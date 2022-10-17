Malicious campaign against ATH director is condemnable

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A spiteful campaign was launched against the Hospital Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for not recruiting certain employees who do not qualify for the posts, reads a press release issued by the ATH spokesperson.

While explaining the recruitment process the spokesperson said that up to scale 6 would be hired from the district level while recruitment from scale 7 to 15 will be made at the division level and recruitment for the rest of the scales would be completed from across the province under the proposed law.

It was also clarified that in all the government institutions of the country, including the Public Service Commission, the candidates were interviewed so that the institution could select the best candidates for itself.

He said that the hospital administration had never compromised on merit and inducted the employees accordingly, nobody would be allowed to do anything wrong and unlawful.