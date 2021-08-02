UrduPoint.com

Malicious Campaign Against Pakistan: FO Strongly Condemns Ex-Canadian Minister’s Remarks

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:27 PM

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari says the comments of former Canadian minister show lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of the facts on ground.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2021) Pakistan on Monday took exception to the “unwarranted” comments by former Canadian Minister Chris Alexander making “unfounded and misleading” assertions of Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

In a series of tweets, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said that the comments of former Canadian minister showed lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of the facts on ground.

He said: “Now when the world has acknowledged what Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan have consistently maintained about there being no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable,” .

The FO said that the Pakistani authorities would share the concerns with their Canadian counterparts.

“The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign,” the FO Said.

Former Canadian Minister Alexander had levelled baseless allegations against Pakistan, saying that the country was supporting the Afghan Talibans.

