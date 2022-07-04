Malicious campaign against state institutions, brainchild of Bushra Bibi: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said malicious campaign run by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the state institutions was a brainchild of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Shireen Mazari had confessed that Bushra Bibi was spearheading the campaign against the state institutions by peddling fake narrative on the social media, the minister said while responding to the PTI leaders' news conference held earlier in the day.

She said the PTI leaders' news conference was in fact a confession that Bushra Bibi was not only behind the venomous campaign against the institutions, but also coined the idea of awarding certificates of sedition to political opponents.

Marriyum said both the PTI leaders did not only confirmed that the (viral) audiotape was of Bushra Bibi, but also it was her personal opinion to link the political opponents' statements with sedition.

The minister it had been confirmed that Bushra Bibi led the campaign against institutions and it was her who had been instigating her party's spokesmen to use abusive language against opponents in their "unethical" press conference.

She said Bushra Bibi was pushing the narrative of "treachery and foreign conspiracy" by hiding in her abode at "Money Gala." Political opponents were being abused by Bushra Bibi from everywhere with the aim to hide her unprecedented corruption, she added.

She said the PTI had also confessed that the treason cases were filed against political opponents to conceal Bushra's corruption.

However, the champions of foreign conspiracy narrative were now caught begging and apologizing to the country whom Imran Khan accused of the regime change conspiracy.

The minister said Imran Khan was seeking apology from that country by imploring 'let the bygones be bygones '.