ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Malik Adil Iqbal, Chairman of Information and Public Relations standing committee and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) PK-48, actively participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education. The session, presided over by Committee Chairman MPA Taj Muhammad Khan.

During the meeting, Malik Adil Iqbal issued key directives aimed at elevating the educational standards in his constituency, PK-48. He underscored the urgency of addressing staff shortages in schools, asserting that hiring adequate teaching personnel would lead to a marked improvement in the quality of education.

He also highlighted the importance of equipping schools with necessary facilities and ensuring that newly upgraded institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels are provided with state-of-the-art amenities.

Additionally, Malik Adil Iqbal stressed the need to accelerate ongoing construction projects to complete new educational institutions promptly. He emphasized that timely completion would create an excellent learning environment for students and meet the growing educational demands of the constituency.

The MPA expressed confidence that these measures would not only uplift the quality of education in PK-48 but also contribute significantly to the overall progress of the education sector across the province.