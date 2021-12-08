UrduPoint.com

Malik Adnan Dedicates Award To Priyantha Kumara, People Of Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:37 AM

Malik Adnan dedicates award to Priyantha Kumara, people of Sri Lanka

Malik Adnan on Tuesday said he dedicated awards given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to Priyantha Kumara and the people of Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Malik Adnan on Tuesday said he dedicated awards given to him by Prime Minister Imran Khan, to Priyantha Kumara and the people of Sri Lanka.

Malik Adnan showed extraordinary courage while making an effort to save Sri Lanka citizen Priyantha Kumara during a mob attack in a sports factory in Sialkot last Friday.

He thanked the Prime Minister for awarding him commendation certificate and Tamgha e Shujaat.

Talking to APP, he said in the situation he found himself, one should always stand with the oppressed.

He said, "today I am very proud and my message to the nation is that whenever you encounter such a situation always stand with the oppressed.

" He said after the incident the way nation stood with him, he was thankful to everybody.

He said his parents and teachers always advised him to stand with the oppressed even at the cost of one's life.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said one who saved a human saved the whole humanity, he added.

He said Priyantha Kumara was a good human being, friend and the best manager and people trained by him were working at high posts in different companies of the country.

Media, teachers and conscious citizens should guide people so that such incidents were not repeated in future, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Sri Lanka Guide Sialkot Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

55 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

55 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

55 minutes ago
 TDCP's glamping pods, new attraction for tourists ..

TDCP's glamping pods, new attraction for tourists in new Murree, Patriata

2 minutes ago
 All possible steps to be taken to fight against ex ..

All possible steps to be taken to fight against extremist mindset: Farrukh Habib ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.