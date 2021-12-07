UrduPoint.com

Malik Adnan Showed Unprecedent Bravery In Sialkot Incident: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Malik Adnan showed unprecedented bravery in Sialkot incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Malik Adnan showed unprecedented bravery in Sialkot incident.

"Malik Adnan is staying at the PM's House tonight as the special guest of the Prime Minister, he tweeted.

He said Malik Adnan is our pride, the whole nation is proud of him. The Prime Minister has already decided to award him Tamgha-i-Shujaat, he added.

Gill said the services of Malik Adnan would be appreciated in a special function scheduled to held tomorrow at the PM's Office.

