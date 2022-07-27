UrduPoint.com

Malik Ahmad Terms SC Verdict 'one-sided'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court's decision turning down the Punjab assembly deputy speaker's ruling on the chief minister's election "one-sided".

Talking to the media, he said majority of the political parties demanded a full court bench to hear the Punjab CM;s election case and decided to boycott the court's proceedings after their plea was rejected.

"We have our legal rights and will continue our legal and constitutional battle," he added.

