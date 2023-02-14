Malik Ahmed Khan slams PTI for accusing govt of not adhering to constitution

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that unconstitutional measures were taken including the dissolution of the National Assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to prevent the then opposition to form a new government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that unconstitutional measures were taken including the dissolution of the National Assembly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership to prevent the then opposition to form a new government.

The special assistant made these comments in a media talk, here, lambasting the PTI for slamming their rivals of purportedly not following the constitution in holding elections on time.

He recalled that on the occasion of the no confidence motion in the Punjab Assembly and the election of the new chief minister, the former provincial government violated the constitution.

Malik Ahmed Khan said that PTI had created a story of conspiracy in such a way that it did not even care about the relations between the two countries.

He castigated the former government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for committing "blatant violation of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan" and lamented that PTI leaders were "now posing themselves as champion of constitution".

"PTI's toying with the constitution was unprecedented in history, now these people were portraying themselves as champions of the constitution," he quipped.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted through a no-confidence motion, after which they termed the end of their power as a "foreign conspiracy".