Malik Aitbar Khan wins PP-5 election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Malik Aitbar Khan has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-5, Attock-V by securing 46,665 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Malik Jamshed Altaf who bagged 43,620 votes.

The voters’ turn-out remained 53.60%.