Malik Amin Aslam Announces To Start Classes In Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:37 PM

Malik Amin Aslam announces to start classes in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday informed that classes in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMASAAU) Attock Campus will be started this year

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday informed that classes in Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMASAAU) Attock Campus will be started this year.

The university will be offering admissions in BS Agriculture , BS Mathematics , BS Computer Science and BS Economics.

Talking to journalists, he said that university campus is being established over an area of one thousand kanal with a cost of approximately one billion rupees.

He informed that the state of the art university, when fully operational, will accommodate more than 30 thousand students in different faculties and will create hundered of job opportunities in different fields within the campus.

He said that the campus will have foreign qualified PhD teaching faculty and will have state of the art facilities including hostels for the students.

