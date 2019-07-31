UrduPoint.com
Malik Amin Aslam Briefs Prime Minister On Initiatives To Address Climate Change Issue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:11 PM

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.The adviser briefed the prime minister about various initiatives being taken to address the issue of climate change.

Progress on "Clean & Green Pakistan" also came under discussion.

The prime minister will launch a plantation drive, under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme, on August 5 in Islamabad. The Urban Forestry Plantation campaign will be launched by the Prime Minister in Lahore on August 9.

