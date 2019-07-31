Malik Amin Aslam briefs Prime Minister on initiatives to address climate change issue

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:11 PM
Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office
Progress on "Clean & Green Pakistan" also came under discussion.
The prime minister will launch a plantation drive, under the 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme, on August 5 in Islamabad. The Urban Forestry Plantation campaign will be launched by the Prime Minister in Lahore on August 9.