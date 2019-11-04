Malik Amin Aslam calls on Punjab Chief Minister

Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his office here on Monday.

It was decided in the meeting to further expedite campaign of overcoming smog and environmental pollution.

The Chief Minister said that 273 million dollars worth Punjab Green Development Programme had been launched, adding that this would be helpful in ongoing campaign against pollution.

"We are thankful to the World Bank for its cooperation in this programme", he added. He said that Punjab Green Development Programme would play an important role for promoting green investment, adding that the government was committed to give clean environment to the coming generations.

Steel mills in the province are being converted to latest technology and the work has also been started to transfer brick-kilns to zig-zag technology.

He said that ban has been imposed to burning crops' residue in the province and six monitoring stations had been established to monitor air quality.

Meanwhile, 30 new air quality monitoring stations will also be set up under the environment department along with setting up of 15 water quality monitoring stations.

The chief minister also directed to constitute a ministerial committee comprising ministers and private sector experts to monitor the steps taken for overcoming smog and air pollution.

The committee will ensure implementation of its decisions, he added.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bhakht was also present on the occasion.